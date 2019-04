Keith Urban is your 2019 ACMs Entertainer of the Year. Urban, a 10-time ACM Award winner, finally received the ACMs highest honor after being nominated multiple times in the past. Urban’s lastest album, Graffiti U, reached the top of the weekly charts in three different countries and went certified “Gold” in Australia.

Check out the video above for a behind-the-scenes look from CBS as Urban addresses the media following his latest ACM Awards victory.