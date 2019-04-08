



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the time of the year when bears start emerging from their dens and begin searching for food, and they could show up in your neighborhood.

There are bears in just about every neck of our woods in southwestern Pennsylvania, and it won’t be long before bear sighting reports start coming in.

“They’re always hungry. Bears will stop and eat at bird feeders and find any kind of garbage that might be set out at the curb,” Pennsylvania Game Conservation Officer Gary Fujak said.

There’s not much you can do to protect your bird feeder, but you might want to put garbage cans inside a garage or shed until collection day, if possible.

The Game Commission says they use sweets to lure bears into traps, but feeding bears is illegal.

“That is just a absolutely not good idea. This is still a wild animal. It’s a very large wild animal. Typically, they do not go after people, but any wild animal has the potential to injure somebody,” Pennsylvania Game Commission Officer Dan Puhala said.

Unpredictability is the only thing certain about a bear.

A Game Commission official says interacting with a bear is dangerous, so scratch the idea of getting a “me and the bear” selfie.

“People need to make sure they keep a safe distance, a very good buffer zone. Do not feed this bear. Do not try to get close to it to take pictures,” Puhala said.

If you do come across one, don’t run or turn your back. If you happen to get too close, the safest thing to do is slowly back away.

Immediately call the Game Commission, and if all goes well, the bear can be caught and moved to a safer, more remote location.