BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Collier Township, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Washington Pike


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Emergency responders were sent to Collier Township on Monday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash.

Allegheny County officials said the four-vehicle crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Washington Pike at Steen Road. Injuries were reported.

Westbound lanes of Washington Pike were closed near the crash. The eastbound lanes were alternating traffic.

The scene was cleared by 5 p.m.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s