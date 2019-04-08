



COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Emergency responders were sent to Collier Township on Monday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash.

Allegheny County officials said the four-vehicle crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Washington Pike at Steen Road. Injuries were reported.

Westbound lanes of Washington Pike were closed near the crash. The eastbound lanes were alternating traffic.

Collier: Multi-vehicle crash w/injuries – Washington Pike (Route 50) at Steen Road. The Washington Pike (Route 50) westbound lanes are closed near the crash; the eastbound lanes have alternating traffic. Responders are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 8, 2019

The scene was cleared by 5 p.m.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details