



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The good news on the Penguins injury front continues as the playoffs start later this week.

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin and forward Zach Aston-Reese were out on the ice as full participants Monday morning at the UPMC Lemieux Complex in Cranberry.

“Brian Dumoulin and Zach Aston-Reese appear to be full-go today. We know where Dumoulin would slot in. Will be interesting to see about ZAR.”

Brian Dumoulin and Zach Aston-Reese appear to be full-go today. We know where Dumoulin would slot in. Will be interesting to see about ZAR. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) April 8, 2019

“Hello Aston-Reese.”

“Welcome back Dumo!”

Dumoulin has been on the shelf with an undisclosed injury since last week. He was considered day-to-day heading into the postseason. Zach Aston-Reese has not played in a game since March 10th against the Boston Bruins. He was initially considered day-to-day, but head coach Mike Sullivan downgraded his status later that week to “longer term.”

The pair taking the ice as full participants makes their return to the lineup hopeful for the first playoff series against the Islanders. Pittsburgh takes on New York starting Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. on Long Island. The NHL released the entire first round schedule on Sunday.

“Let the games begin.”