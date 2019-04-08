BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Fayette County, Furnace Explosion, House Fire, North Union Township


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was airlifted to a hospital after a furnace exploded in a Fayette County house Monday afternoon, reports the Herald-Standard.

According to the report, an HVAC technician was working on a furnace in the basement of a house on Bailey Avenue in North Union Township around 2 p.m. on Monday when it exploded, injuring him and causing a small fire in the basement.

A furnace exploded at 219 Bailey Ave. around 2 p.m. on Monday, injuring an HVAC worker. (Photo: Ed Riedmann)

When emergency medical services and firefighters arrived, the man was transported to Uniontown Hospital by ambulance. He was then flown to a trauma center for additional treatment.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire in the basement, according to the Herald-Standard.

At this time, the man’s condition is unknown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s