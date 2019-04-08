Comments
Follow KDKA-TV:
LARIMER (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Larimer.
It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on Winfield Street near Shetland Street.
KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports a man was killed and police are looking for two suspects.
Pittsburgh Police confirm that man was fatally shot in a Winfield Street home in Larimer neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/xIcMB1IDag
— Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) April 8, 2019
Further details have not yet been released.
