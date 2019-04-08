



LARIMER (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Larimer.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on Winfield Street near Shetland Street.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports a man was killed and police are looking for two suspects.

Pittsburgh Police confirm that man was fatally shot in a Winfield Street home in Larimer neighborhood.

Further details have not yet been released.

