LARIMER (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Larimer.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on Winfield Street near Shetland Street.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports a man was killed and police are looking for two suspects.

Further details have not yet been released.

