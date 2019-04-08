BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police in McKeesport are searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen over the weekend.

According to McKeesport Police, Destiny Watson was last seen on Saturday around 8:50 p.m. at Family Links in McKeesport.

(Source: McKeesport Police)

Watson is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall.

She was last in contact with a friend over the weekend.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call McKeesport Police at 412-675-5015 or call 911.

