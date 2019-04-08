



NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police are investigating a robbery that happened Sunday evening.

Officers were sent to the Dollar General on Moravia Street around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk. He left in a silver Ford sedan. Police did not say how much money he got away with.

The suspect is described as a black male with a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to contacted New Castle Police at (724) 656-3587 or leave a tip at newcastlepd.com.