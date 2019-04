NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Two people were flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in New Castle on Monday.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Highland Avenue near Park Avenue.

The motorcyclist got into a crash with a small SUV.

A man and woman were riding the motorcycle at the time of the crash. Both were flown to a local hospital.

Further details have not been released at this time.

