PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The northbound Route 28 ramp to Chestnut Street is temporarily closed to traffic due to maintenance.

The ramp will be closed from Monday, April 8 through Saturday, April 13 “as crews conduct concrete patching work,” the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says.

During maintenance, ramp traffic will be detoured.

The detour is posted on PennDot’s website:

1. From northbound Route 28, take the left-hand exit to East Ohio Street

2. Turn right onto East Ohio Street

3. Follow East Ohio Street to Chestnut Street

4. End detour

PennDOT says a right lane closure on eastbound Chestnut Street will also be implemented as needed.

Drivers can enroll for traffic advisories and construction updates as roadwork progresses by emailing stcowan@pa.gov with the subject line “Subscribe – Parkway North.”

