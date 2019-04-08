



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area bakery will be giving out free cakes Tuesday, but the promotion will only last 300 seconds.

The bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating the opening of its 300th store by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets at bakeries nationwide.

Up to 300 Confetti Bundtlets will be available for free. The promotion starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:05 p.m., while supplies lasts.

There is a limit of one cake per customer. No coupon or special code is necessary.

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ 300th bakery will open in Jacksonville, Fla., in May.

You can find Nothing Bundt Cakes on Siena Drive in Upper St. Clair.

Visit nothingbundtcakes.com/bakery/pa/upper-st-clair for more details.