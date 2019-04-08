BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    12:05 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:07 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    02:07 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pittsburgh News, Upper St. Clair


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area bakery will be giving out free cakes Tuesday, but the promotion will only last 300 seconds.

The bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating the opening of its 300th store by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets at bakeries nationwide.

Up to 300 Confetti Bundtlets will be available for free. The promotion starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:05 p.m., while supplies lasts.

(Photo Credit: Nothing Bundt Cakes)

There is a limit of one cake per customer. No coupon or special code is necessary.

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ 300th bakery will open in Jacksonville, Fla., in May.

You can find Nothing Bundt Cakes on Siena Drive in Upper St. Clair.

Visit nothingbundtcakes.com/bakery/pa/upper-st-clair for more details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s