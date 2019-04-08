



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Orange barrels and detour signs will soon be in full bloom as PennDOT announces its major road projects for the summer in the southwest part of the region.

PennDOT Engineering District 12 previewed the 2019 southwest region construction season Monday.

“It’s something that is never-ending, but we’re really happy with the progress we’ve made,” PennDOT District 12 Executive Joe Szczur said.

From signals to resurfacing to large-scale interstate construction, there are 104 total projects with a continued focus on bridges.

“Last year, we fixed 570 bridges statewide. We have another big bridge program again this year. So there’s lots of work needed and lots of work being done,” George McAuley, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration, said.

Notable projects continuing construction this year include:

Interstate 70 from Beau Street to Route 519 in Washington County ($117.8 million)

I-70 at Route 31 Interchange in Westmoreland County ($66.9 million)

Ohiopyle Multimodal Gateway in Fayette County ($12.4 million)

Route 166 from Hibbs to Brownsville in Fayette County ($4.6 million)

Route 1016 over Little Whitely Creek in Greene County ($1.7 million)

Notable projects expected to start this construction season include:

Route 519 at Route 980 and I-79 safety improvements in Washington County ($26.8 million)

Route 356 Truck Climbing Lane in Westmoreland County ($15.4 million)

Route 4007 over Route 22 structure replacement in Washington County ($6.3 million)

Route 8042 over Route 40 Structure Replacement in Washington County ($2.2 million)

2019 Slide Repairs district wide in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties ($4 million to $5 million estimate)

Rural Commercial Routes 2019 resurfacing in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties ($5 million to $6 million estimate)

Route 2040 over Coal Lick Run (A10) structure replacement in Fayette County ($3 million to $4 million estimate)

Route 2040 over Redstone Creek (B10) structure replacement in Fayette county ($3 million to $4 million estimate)

Throughout the season on all of these projects, the emphasis for motorists is on safety.

“Please be safe in traveling through those areas. We’re working on trying to improve our assets, and we’d like to not sacrifice anybody in the process,” McAuley said.

For more information on PennDOT projects, visit projects.penndot.gov.