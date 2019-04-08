



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh Athletics Director Heather Lyke remembers her first ACC meeting. She looked around at the name tags of the other AD’s at the table and realized the color on her tag was almost identical to those worn by representatives from Georgia Tech and Notre Dame. That’s when she knew Pitt needed to work on its identity.

It all changed over the weekend.

The university athletic programs will feature royal blue and yellow — and no longer navy and gold. The script Pitt logo will be the school’s main image, but a ferocious panther has been added as a secondary logo.

Lyke says the school has been working with the shoe company Nike to come up with new designs and color schemes for almost two years.

“This is the culmination of that entire process. We are really excited to reveal our new look that is going to stand the test of time,” she said.

Pitt held a big reveal party on campus Sunday. Athletes from the university’s 19 teams showed off the uniforms they will be wearing as students and alums cheered.

Head football coach Pat Narduzzi says he loves the new Panther secondary logo.

“That’s the thing I am most excited about. Obviously, the color we have had, but to be able to go full blue and gold like this.” He paused for a moment, then touched the Panther logo on his royal blue hat. “I love the panther. I think that’s the thing I am most excited [about]. I can’t wait to wear a visor with the panther.”



The university made the new gear available to the fans right after the announcement. Hundreds packed the Pitt store in Oakland to get their hands on the 2019 swag.

Lyke says fans won’t have to wait long to see the new uniforms put in play.

“Come out Saturday to the spring football game. You’ll see all of our players and our coaches, and Heinz Field will be redone, too,” she said.

That is the next big step for the university. All facilities must be given the 2019 face lift to match colors and logos.

Lyke says a lot of other things will need to change, too.

“You will see our website. You’ll see our business cards, our letterhead. All of the social media pieces [are] changing, and obviously, we will be going into uniforms this fall and facilities,” she said.

But coach Narduzzi says don’t be surprised to see a few surprises come fall.

“It is nice to have that identity of who we are. I’m sure it will be some alternative uniforms as we go through, but this is the look. I think the fans love it. I know our players love it,” he said.

You can see all the new uniforms here.