PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh couple made the ride of a lifetime up the Duquesne Incline over the weekend.

Courtney Brownlee thought her Saturday ride up to Mt. Washington would be like any other trip, but boyfriend Don Lippert made sure it was a trip to cherish forever.

Brownlee says they were on their way up to Mt. Washington when Lippert got down on one knee and proposed to her.

Photo Credit: Courtney Brownlee

The act not only surprised Courtney, but also surprised the strangers in the car with them who started snapping pictures.

“They started cheering when I said yes, in true Pittsburgh spirit,” Courtney tells KDKA.

Photo Credit: Courtney Brownlee

Courtney and Don were born and raised in Pittsburgh.

Courtney says they rode the incline together on their very first date.

Photo Credit: Courtney Brownlee

