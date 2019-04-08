



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Stanley Cup Playoffs are about to get underway, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are bringing back the KeyBank Big Screen.

The big screen is returning for home games, but the fan favorite gathering spot will be in a new location this year.

The Penguins say they will be setting it up in the arena parking lot at the corner of Centre Avenue and Logan Street, across from PPG Paints Arena.

The big screen is back for all HOME GAMES during the Stanley Cup playoffs! Coming inside? We’re going gold! All fans in the building will receive a free t-shirt and rally towel. More information: https://t.co/7u0MNqwArN pic.twitter.com/pn6QcxrQ4N — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 8, 2019

In a press release, the Penguins Senior VP of Marketing James Santilli says: “Moving the KeyBank Big Screen to the corner of Centre and Logan gives us a larger space and enables us to create a much more fan-friendly atmosphere, with a stage for bands, food trucks, face painters and interactive games. All of the activations will take place on Logan Street. We really think it will be a fun, vibrant environment for our fans.”

The Pens open the playoffs Wednesday night on the road against the New York Islanders.

Games 1 and 2 will be at Nassau Coliseum, the series then shifts to PPG Paints Arena for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 16. To see the full schedule, click here.

