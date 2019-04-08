BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena, Stanley Cup Playoffs


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Stanley Cup Playoffs are about to get underway, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are bringing back the KeyBank Big Screen.

The big screen is returning for home games, but the fan favorite gathering spot will be in a new location this year.

The Penguins say they will be setting it up in the arena parking lot at the corner of Centre Avenue and Logan Street, across from PPG Paints Arena.

In a press release, the Penguins Senior VP of Marketing James Santilli says: “Moving the KeyBank Big Screen to the corner of Centre and Logan gives us a larger space and enables us to create a much more fan-friendly atmosphere, with a stage for bands, food trucks, face painters and interactive games. All of the activations will take place on Logan Street. We really think it will be a fun, vibrant environment for our fans.”

The Pens open the playoffs Wednesday night on the road against the New York Islanders.

Games 1 and 2 will be at Nassau Coliseum, the series then shifts to PPG Paints Arena for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 16. To see the full schedule, click here.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s