



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Overcast but warm today. Enjoy it because we are expecting another cold spell to arrive later this week with morning lows dipping into the 30s for wake-up temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday.

But rain chances remain relatively low overall for the work week.

Highs today will hit the 70s for a second day in a row after Pittsburgh recorded a high of 71 on Sunday. Skies will be overcast with a breezy wind coming in out of the west. Wind gust could top 20 mph this afternoon. Sunset is at 7:52 p.m. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting a high of 74 degrees.

While not a good chance, there remains a small chance for a passing shower or two for the remainder of the day and through about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The reason for the rain is an approaching and weak cold front moving in from the west. This front will bring the best chance of rain after 6 p.m. tonight through midnight. Still, at only 40 percent, the chance for rain is still relatively low.

As the cold front slides through, temperatures will cool down. Highs today will be in the mid-70s. Tuesday’s high will be in the 60s with highs in the 50s on Wednesday. Not only will high temperatures cool down, morning lows will drop to the mid-30s Wednesday and Thursday. Don’t put up the jacket yet.

Looking ahead to the weekend there appears to be small rain chances on both Friday and Sunday with cooler weather in place for the weekend. Have a good work week!

