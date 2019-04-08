



INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A rabid raccoon was found in Indiana Township, the Allegheny County Health Department says.

According to an ACHD press release, a raccoon tested positive for rabies after it was brought into a health department facility last week.

The critter was spotted near Little Deer Creek Road. It’s the seventh rabid animal that has been reported in Allegheny County this year.

The other animals reported rabid in 2019 include five raccoons, one bat and one cat.

Health officials are reminding residents to make sure their pets are up-to-date with vaccinations and to keep an eye out for changes in their behavior.

If an animal appears to be acting strange or threatening, residents are asked to notify their local animal control unit, police, or the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately.

Rabies can be transmitted by an animal bite or scratch and exposure to the virus can be fatal if left untreated.

If someone is bitten, scratched or exposed to the saliva from a stray or unvaccinated animal, they should clean the affected area with soap and water and seek prompt medical treatment.

Anyone who comes in contact with the virus is asked to immediately report the incident to Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243.