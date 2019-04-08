



SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was flown to the hospital following a violent crash in Lawrence County.

Police say the woman lost control on Ellwood Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, near the Dairy Queen at Shenango Park Road.

The car went over an embankment, down a hillside and overturned.

The woman was thrown from the car and her windshield was shattered.

The vehicle landed against a parking post at T&M Hardware & Rental Center in Lawrence Village Plaza.

The woman was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Her condition hasn’t been released.

The roads were wet at the time of the crash, but the cause remains unknown.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.