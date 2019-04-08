



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a call for blood donations nationwide.

And, here in Pittsburgh, they say there is an urgent need right now.

Vitalant is the new name of the Central Blood Bank, and they say there isn’t enough blood to meet demand.

So, it hopes to convince more people to become donors.

To start, there’s a big drive at PNC Park today. It runs from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

It’s the first of six being held at the ballpark this year.

For more information, visit Vitalant’s website at this link and the Pirates’ website at this link.