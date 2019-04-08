BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blood Drive, Central Blood Bank, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park, Vitalant


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a call for blood donations nationwide.

And, here in Pittsburgh, they say there is an urgent need right now.

Vitalant is the new name of the Central Blood Bank, and they say there isn’t enough blood to meet demand.

So, it hopes to convince more people to become donors.

To start, there’s a big drive at PNC Park today. It runs from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

It’s the first of six being held at the ballpark this year.

For more information, visit Vitalant’s website at this link and the Pirates’ website at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s