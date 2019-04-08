



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The West Mifflin Area School District will hold this year’s graduation ceremony indoors, rather than outdoors on the football field.

The ceremony will be held behind the closed doors of the high school auditorium rather than outside like traditional graduation ceremonies.

Safety is the reason the West Mifflin Area School District says it’s making the change.

“Unless you’re going to have some type of security or armed guards or metal detectors, it’s going to be kind of hard to do it outside and make sure the kids are safe,” said West Mifflin resident Larry Lesko.

The district cites last year’s fight in the parking lot after graduation as one of many reasons for the change, as well as a renovation project at the stadium.

In a statement from the district, acting superintendent Dr. Mark Hoover said, “While this may not be a popular decision for some individuals, I believe that the safety of our graduates, their families and our staff members must always be a top priority.”

“Our world is so different nowadays,” said Mary Beth Wees, who lives in the Yough School District.

“It’s kind of sad, you know, but that’s the way it is today, so you got to be extra careful,” Lesko said.

The district says other incidents inside the high school this year are also prompting the need for additional safety measures.

Indoor graduation will mean fewer guests; only family members with tickets will be admitted. School district police will also be instructed to close campus once graduation begins. Anyone hanging around will be asked to leave.

The district doesn’t expect the major decision to move a graduation ceremony steeped in tradition to come without controversy.

“I don’t think they need to do it, you know, because the kids always fight,” said Bob Mangis, who works for the Steel Valley School District.

“I would leave it up to the kids. If the kids felt safe, I would let the kids do it. If they don’t feel safe, then I would do it indoors,” Wees told KDKA News.

Superintendent Hoover says while he knows many parents aren’t happy with this decision, the district doesn’t want anything to mar what is supposed to be a happy occasion for graduates and their families.