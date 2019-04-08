



WEST NEWTON (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges after police say she set her boyfriend’s pickup truck on fire in Westmoreland County during an argument.

Police say officers were first called to South 6th and Penn Streets around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, officers found a black GMC pickup truck on fire.

The West Newton Volunteer Fire Department was called in to put out the flames.

A witness told officers that he saw a woman throw a gas can into the bed of the truck and then light a piece of paper on fire and throw that in to ignite the flames.

Police say they forced entry into a home, but found the suspect, identified as Marian Lyn Warman, sitting in the grass in the backyard. She was taken into custody.

The criminal complaint reports Warman admitted to police she threw the gas can and set to truck on fire while the vehicle’s owner, Ryan Palamara, stood next to the driver’s side door.

Police say Palamara told them an argument had started between him and Warman at the local Burger King. He said she hit him in the face and arms, and then told him she was going to light his truck on fire.

Warman is now facing charges.

