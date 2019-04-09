



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Major League Baseball has suspended Pirates pitcher Chris Archer.

The league announced the suspension Tuesday afternoon following a bench-clearing incident against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

“Pirates pitcher Chris Archer and Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig, as well as manager David Bell, have been suspended for their roles in bench-clearing incident between @Reds and @Pirates on Sunday.”

Archer will miss five games for intentionally throwing a pitch at Reds batter Derek Dietrich. Archer will also have to pay an undisclosed fine. Before the incident, Dietrich homered off of Archer and then preceded to watch the ball leave the park for an extended period of time from the batters box, prompting the retaliation from Archer.

Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig has been suspended two games for his involvement in the incident, meanwhile Reds manager David Bell will serve a one-game suspension Tuesday.