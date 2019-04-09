



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spring cleaning season is here, and it’s time to clean out your closet.

But if your mess is too much for you, don’t worry.

The custom closet business “Closets By Design” is looking for the most cluttered closet for a $2,500 makeover.

To win the “Messiest Closet Contest” you have to submit a photo of your disorganized digs to the “Closets By Design” website along with your name and contact information.

The winner will be announced on May 13.