BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mayor Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh News, Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, Twitter


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe called for Mayor Bill Peduto’s impeachment on Twitter after Peduto signed controversial gun legislation into law Tuesday.

Metcalfe tweeted Tuesday afternoon, saying, “I just asked our attorney to have a resolution drafted to IMPEACH the Mayor of Pittsburgh for his illegal gun control ordinances!”

Peduto fired back, pointing out multiple failed bills Metcalfe has supported in the past and asking “do you really want to go 0-5?”

There was a lot of opposition against the bills over the past several months, and opponents immediately filed suit to block it.

The opposition is against restricting military-assault weapons, banning most uses of high-capacity magazines and allowing the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

Pittsburgh City Council passed the package of firearms bills by a vote of 6-3 last week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s