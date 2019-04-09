



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe called for Mayor Bill Peduto’s impeachment on Twitter after Peduto signed controversial gun legislation into law Tuesday.

Metcalfe tweeted Tuesday afternoon, saying, “I just asked our attorney to have a resolution drafted to IMPEACH the Mayor of Pittsburgh for his illegal gun control ordinances!”

I just asked our attorney to have a resolution drafted to IMPEACH the Mayor of Pittsburgh for his illegal gun control ordinances! — Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (@RepMetcalfe) April 9, 2019

Peduto fired back, pointing out multiple failed bills Metcalfe has supported in the past and asking “do you really want to go 0-5?”

Lost/Stolen Handgun Preemtion – Unconstitutional Same Sex Marriage Ban – Unconstitutional Voter Suppression Act – Unconstitutional Fracking Zoning Preemption – Unconstitutional Representative, do you really want to go 0-5? PS: I met Parkland survivors. They’re not actors! https://t.co/UlWf1UscQ4 — bill peduto (@billpeduto) April 9, 2019

There was a lot of opposition against the bills over the past several months, and opponents immediately filed suit to block it.

The opposition is against restricting military-assault weapons, banning most uses of high-capacity magazines and allowing the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

Pittsburgh City Council passed the package of firearms bills by a vote of 6-3 last week.