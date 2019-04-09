



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials have identified the man who was fatally shot by a jitney driver during an attempted robbery in Duquesne.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 33-year-old Vernon Lee Owens III, of McKeesport, was pronounced dead at 4 p.m. on April 3.

Allegheny County Police say a 73-year-old jitney driver picked up Owens and another passenger in Duquesne.

Owens allegedly pulled out a gun, struck the jitney driver in the head while he was driving and demanded money.

The jitney driver and Owens both got out of the vehicle. The jitney driver then pulled out his own handgun and fatally shot Owens.

Allegheny County Police say the jitney driver legally owned the handgun he used in the shooting and he had a valid concealed permit to carry.

The jitney driver has not been charged at this time.