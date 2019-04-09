



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A section of Forbes Avenue will be closed over the weekend for milling and paving work, weather permitting.

PennDOT says Forbes Avenue will close to traffic between Craft Avenue and Brady Street at the Birmingham Bridge from 8 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday.

The eastbound Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies ramp to Forbes Avenue will also be closed during this time.

Motorists traveling from Pittsburgh will have to use the ramp from eastbound I-376 to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A). A single lane of traffic on Forbes Avenue will be open from the I-376 ramp to Craft Avenue.

The eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) will remain open.

The following detours will be posted:

Forbes Avenue from Downtown Pittsburgh

• From downtown Pittsburgh, take Forbes Avenue to the Armstrong Tunnel

• Turn right into the tunnel and follow to Second Avenue

• Turn left onto Second Avenue and follow to Bates Street

• Turn left onto Bates Street and follow to the Boulevard of the Allies

• Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies and follow to Craft Avenue

• Turn right onto Craft Avenue and follow to Forbes Avenue

• End detour

Forbes Avenue from Point of Closure

• From Forbes Avenue, take the ramp to the Birmingham Bridge

• Cross the Birmingham Bridge and turn left onto Route 837 (East Carson Street)

• From East Carson Street turn left onto Hot Metal Street

• Follow Hot Metal Street to Second Avenue

• Turn left on Second Avenue and follow to Bates Street

• Turn right onto Bates Street and follow to the Boulevard of the Allies

• Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies and follow to Craft Avenue

• Turn right onto Craft Avenue and follow to Forbes Avenue

• End detour

Southbound Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies Off-ramp to Forbes Avenue

• Continue southbound on the Boulevard of the Allies past the closed ramp to Craft Avenue

• Turn left onto Craft Avenue and follow to Forbes Avenue

• End detour