



MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say fallen leaves sparked a house fire in Butler County this morning.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. on Anderson Avenue in Mars.

According to emergency officials, the fire was caused by leaves under the porch.

Officials say one firefighter was injured while battling the fire. His condition has not been released.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control, but the home was reportedly destroyed.

