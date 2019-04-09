



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Mayor Bill Peduto has signed law a set of gun bills that have sparked much controversy among gun rights advocates and those in favor of gun control in the City of Pittsburgh and across Western Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh City Council passed the package of firearms bills by a vote of 6-3 last week.

The legislation was introduced last year after the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire during services, and seven others were wounded.

Some of those survivors were in attendance while the mayor signed the bills.

WATCH: Mayor Bill Peduto Signs Legislation —

The legislation places restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the Oct. 27 rampage at the synagogue.

It also bans most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and allows the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

RELATED STORIES:

Second Amendment activists say they will challenge the legislation in court, pointing out that state law doesn’t allow municipalities to regulate firearms. However, City Council members watered down the legislation in an effort to make it more likely to survive a court challenge.

After the vote last week, Mayor Peduto said, “We’re not surprised by the lawsuit, we anticipated it. We look forward to the next part of the challenge, through the court system.”

He offered assurances to city residents that they will be not be burdened with any lawsuit-related costs.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)