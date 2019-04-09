



MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — A Washington County man is facing charges, accused of shaking an infant and sending the child to the hospital with severe injuries.

James Manges, 36, of Monongahela, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened back in December at a home in Monongahela.

Police say the child was being cared for at Manges’ home at the time the injuries occurred. The baby had shallow breathing, was having a seizure and was not responding when police responded to the scene.

The criminal complaint reports that the 4-month-old baby was eventually admitted to the pediatric ICU at UPMC Children’s Hospital for severe head injuries.

During the investigation, police say they determined the child had had a doctor’s appointment prior to being dropped off at Manges’ home. According to the criminal complaint, “no abnormalities were noted in this exam.”

Police say Manges’ was in charge of the child’s care for about an hour and a half.

He was given a polygraph test in March, and police say afterward he allegedly told investigators that “he was the one that caused the injuries to the child.”

He was taken into custody and charged on Friday.

Manges was being held in the Washington County Jail.

