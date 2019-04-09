



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general wants the state Supreme Court to reconsider a judge’s decision not to stop the pending dissolution of the business relationship between two enormous health care providers.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Monday asked the justices to take up the dispute over the June 30 end of a consent decree between UPMC and Highmark Health.

The two companies’ relationship was about to end in 2014 when then-Gov. Tom Corbett got them to sign a five-year consent decree that kept in-network rates for Highmark customers in the Pittsburgh area and Erie.

RELATED STORIES:

That agreement is about to expire, meaning customers with Highmark insurance might be unable to get in-network treatment through UPMC’s network.

A Commonwealth Court judge ruled last week he didn’t have authority to extend the June 30 date.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)