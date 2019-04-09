



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In a surprising move, the Penguins have added a third goalie to the roster ahead of the playoffs.

The team announced the recall of Tristan Jarry from Wilkes-Barre Tuesday morning.

“The Penguins have recalled goaltender Tristan Jarry from the @WBSPenguins. He will join the team in New York on Wednesday.”

The move came as a surprise to team beat reporters as both Matt Murray and Casey DeSmith practiced with no problem Tuesday.

“Penguins have recalled Tristan Jarry. No, we don’t know why. Matt Murray and Casey DeSmith both practiced with no apparent issues.”

The 23-year-old has played in 47 games this season in the AHL, with a 23-15-8 record and a 2.66 goals-against average. Jarry has only played in two games in the NHL this season with an 0-1-1 record.

The Penguins take on the New York Islanders in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday night on Long Island at 7:30 p.m.