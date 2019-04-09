



— Craving Chinese food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Taiwanese Bistro Cafe 33

Topping the list is Taiwanese Bistro Cafe 33. Located at 1711 Shady Ave. in Squirrel Hill South, the Taiwanese spot, which offers noodles and seafood, is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 227 reviews on Yelp.

2. Everyday Noodles

Next up is Squirrel Hill North’s Everyday Noodles, situated at 5875 Forbes Ave. With four stars out of 644 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sichuan Gourmet

Oakland’s Sichuan Gourmet, located at 328 Atwood St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Szechuan spot four stars out of 149 reviews.

4. Szechuan Spice

Szechuan Spice, a sushi bar and Szechuan spot that offers hot pot and more in Shadyside, is another go-to, with four stars out of 77 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5700 Centre Ave. to see for yourself.

