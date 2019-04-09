



— Got a hankering for cupcakes?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cupcake spots in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Le Petit Chocolat & Cafe

Topping the list is Le Petit Chocolat & Cafe. Located at 2004 E. Carson St. in Southside Flats, the chocolatier and shop, which offers cupcakes and more, is the highest rated cupcake spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp.

2. Scoops In Bloomfield

Next up is Bloomfield’s Scoops in Bloomfield, situated at 4806 Liberty Ave. With four stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt, custom cakes and cupcakes has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fort Pitt Coffee

Central Business District’s Fort Pitt Coffee, located at 1 Market St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score coffee, tea and cupcakes five stars out of 10 reviews.

