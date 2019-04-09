



— In search of a new favorite Mediterranean spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Alihan’s Mediterranean Cuisine

Topping the list is Alihan’s Mediterranean Cuisine. Located at 124 Sixth St. in Central Business District, the Mediterranean and Turkish spot is the highest rated Mediterranean restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp.

2. Delanie’s Coffee

Next up is Southside Flats’s Delanie’s Coffee, situated at 1737 E. Carson St. With 4.5 stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean spot, which offers coffee and tea and juice and smoothies, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pasha Cafe Lounge

Shadyside’s Pasha Cafe Lounge, located at 808 Ivy St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean, Turkish and breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews.

4. Madonna’s Mediterranean Cuisine

Madonna’s Mediterranean Cuisine, a Mediterranean spot in Central Business District, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 101 Yelp reviews. Head over to 408 Smithfield St. to see for yourself.

5. Jolina’s Mediterranean Cuisine

Over in Brookline, check out Jolina’s Mediterranean Cuisine, which has earned five stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean and Lebanese spot at 1011 Brookline Blvd.

