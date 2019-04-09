



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The year 2019 is shaping up to be a completely average year so far, and you know what? There’s nothing wrong with that.

Today will be the 99th day of the year, and as we are rounding out the first 100 days, we are sitting on an average temperature of 33.9 degrees. This ranks 61st out of the 145 years of data on record for Pittsburgh.

Looking ahead, we won’t see any big warm-ups or cool downs for the next week, with only small dips and rises expected.

When it comes to rain, we are WAY down from where we were last year at this time. Through the first 88 days, Jan. 1 to April 8, we saw 16.18 inches of rain last year. This year, we’ve seen the least amount of rain since 2016 to start the year, with just 9.75 inches of rain being recorded at the airport. That also places us 60th out of 145 years. Once again balanced.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Snowfall? Well, through Jan. 1, we have recorded 31 inches of snow. That ranks 49th out of 145 years. Again, nothing that really is standing out.

Average is sometimes good. Let’s keep it going!

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.