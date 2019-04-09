Comments
SOUTH SIDE FLATS (KDKA) — Two people were injured in pedestrian accident in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of East Carson Street and Hot Metal Street.
Emergency dispatchers say three vehicles and at least one pedestrian were involved in the accident.
Two people were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Further details have not yet been released.
