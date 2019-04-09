BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Local TV, Pedestrian Accident, Pittsburgh News, South Side, South Side Flats


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH SIDE FLATS (KDKA) — Two people were injured in pedestrian accident in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of East Carson Street and Hot Metal Street.

Emergency dispatchers say three vehicles and at least one pedestrian were involved in the accident.

Two people were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s