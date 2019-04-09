



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Delta Foundation is getting ready for its annual Pittsburgh Pride celebration, announcing the headliners today and a shift to a new location.

This year’s Pittsburgh Pride event will be held from June 1-9 with the theme “We Are One,” with PrideFest being held on the weekend of June 8 and 9.

Headlining the Pride Rocks PGH weekend will be singer Toni Braxton and the musical group Walk the Moon.

This year’s celebration is shifting to the Andy Warhol Bridge and Ft. Duquesne Boulevard.

Delta Foundation President Gary Van Horn Jr. said in a press release: “We are excited to be the first Pride in the world to be held on a bridge and believe that Andy Warhol, Pittsburgh’s gay icon, would be thrilled that it will take place on his namesake bridge. We also believe that building bridges and bringing communities together is what is going to change the conversation about our LGBTQ community.”

Walk the Moon will take the stage on Friday, June 7, and Braxton is set to perform on Saturday, June 8 on the Pennsylvania Lottery Stage.

Other highlights include the Equality March on Sunday, June 9 at 12:30 p.m., starting at the Boulevard of the Allies and Grant Street and winding its way through downtown Pittsburgh.

There will also be a Pride Dance Party on the same day from 7-10 p.m.

Last year’s Pride event attracted more than 185,000 people. Pittsburgh’s first Gay and Lesbian Pride Parade occurred on June 17, 1973 and had 150 participants.