PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The hip-hop community will gather Wednesday night to remember Antwon Rose II.

The teen was shot and killed by former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld as he ran from a felony traffic stop.

Several artists will perform at a fundraising concert.

Proceeds from the $15 admission fee will go to Rose’s family.

The doors open at 6 p.m. at the Ace Hotel in East Liberty. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

For details on who is performing and to buy tickets, click here.

