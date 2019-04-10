



EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s hip-hop community took over the Ace Hotel in East Liberty Wednesday night to raise money for the family of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

The teen was shot and killed by former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld as he ran from a felony traffic stop. Rosfeld was acquitted on all charges almost three weeks ago.

Community activists say their fight to get justice is far from over.

“It’s only the beginning. We’re going to keep doing this. We’re going to keep standing with his family. We’re going to keep seeking justice. It doesn’t stop. Antwon Rose is one of many,” said Chrisarah Johnson, co-founder of Unappreciated Management.

Unappreciated Management, Voices Against Violence and 1Hood Media hosted the benefit concert in honor of Rose. All proceeds will go directly to the Rose family.

“It’s a very difficult time for the family, but it’s also a family who had to interrupt their whole life. They had to go to court, they had to do all of these things that they did not expect and so we know that there’s a family that needs support,” said Jasiri X, CEO of 1Hood Media.

Several local artists and DJs donated their time, including Trap N Hardo, Benji and DJ Femi.

The Rose family and several community groups are now pushing to change the state’s use of force law.