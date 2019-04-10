BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about an unsolved homicide from 12 years ago.

Diane Hubert was killed in 2007.

Her decomposed body was found in the woods near Nimick Place and Karl Street in Pittsburgh’s East End.

(Photo Credit: Crime Stoppers)

Police say they have no suspects and no motive.

“The investigation found that the woman had been strangled,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg said. “We’re looking for new information in the case, and we’re reaching out in hopes that people that knew Diane in and around that period of time could reach out and possibly assist us in the investigation.”

The Crime Stoppers number is (412) 255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.

