(CBS Local) — A new trailer for the live action Disney movie “The Lion King” was released Wednesday.

Although it’s not the first trailer released for the movie, in this trailer you can hear the characters talk.

The highly-anticipated Disney movie will be released in theaters this summer. The company has been releasing live action version of its classic animated movies — including Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast.

The live action movie Dumbo was released March 29 and Aladdin will be released May 24.

The Lion King will be in theaters on July 19.