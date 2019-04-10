



WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A dog’s death is stirring up controversy in a Fayette County community.

About a dozen people, some carrying signs saying “Justice for Otto,” were in Washington Township on Wednesday night, looking for answers about a police investigation into the death of a 3-year-old dog named Otto, a Shiloh Shepherd.

Otto ran off from his owners Fayette County home in February, perhaps chasing a deer or another animal. He was later found dead in a field nearby.

His owner, Paul Zuro,, thinks Otto was either shot or beaten to death by one of his neighbors. But up until now, Washington Township Police have not said exactly what happened to the dog, and no one has been charged.

People familiar with Otto described him as one dog in a million.

“A gentle giant. Sweet dog, a sweet dog. A dog who sat in a chair on the porch and was very loving and very kindhearted,” Dana Roberts said.

“An investigation, it takes time, you know. We don’t want to put together charges and have them thrown out in court or thrown out in the trial. We need solid evidence. We need solid police work,” Washington Township Police Chief Bruce Tooch told KDKA News.

The police chief says the dogs sudden death was not natural, and he assured protesters that the police were not being pressured politically.

“A lot of the citizens were concerned that supervisors or politicians have been involved and things have been swept under the rug. That’s not true at all. That’s not how we work here,” Tooch said.

There’s no indication how long the investigation would last.