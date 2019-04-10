



FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) — A student at Fox Chapel Area High School was one of just two students in the world to receive a perfect score on the Advanced Placement (AP) Statistics Exam.

Rajeev Godse, a junior, was among 222,501 students around the world who took the test last May, according to a press release from Bonnie Berzonski, Fox Chapel Area School District’s coordinator of communications.

AP exams are scored on a scale of one to five; a five is equivalent to an A in an equivalent college course.

Not only did Godse receive a perfect five on the exam, he “was one of only two students (amounting to 0.001 of 2018 AP Statistics Exam takers from around the world) to earn every point possible,” the press release says.

The junior’s achievement “was so superior that it falls into a very select category,” wrote Trevor Packer, College Board’s senior vice president of AP and instruction, in a March 2019 letter to Godse. “We applaud your hard work, diligence, and enthusiasm.”

Godse’s math teacher, Antoinette Payner, describes him as a top student in her AP Statistics class.

“Rajeev is an incredibly intelligent and talented young man. Not surprisingly, he picked up the material quickly, was helpful to his peers, and has a natural curiosity for learning,” Mrs. Payner said. “I am thrilled this amazing feat happened to such a nice student.”