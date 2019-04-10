



MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Crews are battling a fire at an apartment building in McCandless this morning.

The four-alarm fire broke out just before 10 a.m. at Durham Court on Babcock Boulevard.

Heavy smoke and flames are being reported at the scene.

The smoke is reportedly effecting a nearby elementary school building.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire, or if there are any injuries.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the families who live there.

