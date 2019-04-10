BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police detectives found a robbery suspect hiding in a closet when they arrived at his apartment Wednesday.

Police say 44-year-old James Edward Hill is accused of robbing the Dollar General on Moravia Street in New Castle Sunday evening.

James Edward Hill (Photo Courtesy: New Castle Police Department)

Detectives went to Hill’s home at the Majestic Apartments on Wednesday to find him.

According to police, detectives eventually found Hill hiding in a bedroom closet.

Hill was taken into custody and interrogated at the New Castle Police Department. Police say he admitted that he robbed the store.

Hill is facing multiple charges, including robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

