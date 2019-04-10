Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Stowe Township on Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to Dohrman Street near Broadway Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local trauma center. His condition is unknown.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details