BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shooting, Stowe Township


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Stowe Township on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to Dohrman Street near Broadway Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center. His condition is unknown.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s