



STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Stowe Township on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to Dohrman Street near Broadway Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center. His condition is unknown.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details