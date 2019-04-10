



WHITE OAK (KDKA) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a school bus in White Oak Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Henderson Road and Lincoln Way.

Accident in White Oak on Henderson Rd at Lincoln Way—there are reports that a bus is involved in this accident. Look for updates on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/YK10cf7c3W — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) April 10, 2019

According to emergency officials, a car reportedly rear-ended the school bus. Officials have not yet said if children were on the bus.

However, no injuries have been reported.

The car did sustain some damage.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.