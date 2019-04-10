BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Local TV, School Bus Crash, White Oak, White Oak News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITE OAK (KDKA) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a school bus in White Oak Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Henderson Road and Lincoln Way.

According to emergency officials, a car reportedly rear-ended the school bus. Officials have not yet said if children were on the bus.

However, no injuries have been reported.

The car did sustain some damage.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s