



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner has been ordered to stand trial following an alleged altercation with police at a Detroit hotel last month.

Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, appeared before a judge in Detroit on Thursday.

Last month, Wagner pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, obstructing police and disorderly conduct. Mosley was also arraigned two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Wagner has been ordered to stand trial on one of two felony counts.

The incident happened on March 6 at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel following the couple’s night out to a joint symphony-rap concert.

Prosecutors say Wagner interfered with police when they were called to her hotel after her forgot his room key. Investigators say he was intoxicated at the time.

But the couple maintains they did nothing wrong. Wagner says she was the one mistreated, and had wounds on her arms from the incident.

The incident was caught on both police body cam video, and Wagner recorded it on her cellphone.

The Post-Gazette reports that some of the police body cam video was shown at Thursday’s hearing.

Another court date has been set for April 25 in the Wayne Circuit Court in Detroit.

