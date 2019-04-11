



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after police say he allegedly abducted his child overnight and then got into a high-speed chase with police officers trying to pull him over.

Police say Jake Howard, of Pittsburgh, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude police and a long list of other traffic violations.

According to the criminal complaint, police were first called to Pritchard Street around 12:20 a.m. for reports of a possible child abduction.

The mother of the child told investigators she and Howard got into an argument. She got out of his red Dodge Stratus and he sped away with their 4-month-old son in the backseat.

On their way to Pritchard Street, police say officers spotted a red vehicle matching the description of Howard’s vehicle stopped at a red light.

The vehicle went through the light, speeding away as the officer put on his lights to pull him over, the criminal complaint reports.

Police say the chase eventually ended up in Beltzhoover. Officers were able to block Howard in at the intersection of Boggston and Taft Avenues. They ordered him out of the vehicle and took him into custody.

The criminal complaint reports that officers found Howard’s son in a car seat in the back passenger side. Police also said smoke started pouring from the vehicle’s engine.

The baby was checked out by paramedics and handed over to his mother.

Howard was taken for a blood alcohol test after police say they noticed a “strong smell of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath.

He was then checked over at UPMC Mercy Hospital and taken to Allegheny County Jail.

