



HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Police are still trying to find who was responsible for hanging a black baby doll by a noose from a streetlight in Homewood earlier this year.

The doll was found in February.

Police say because of the height of the light pole, they believe it was someone who had access to a bucket truck.

Investigators say they have been interviewing workers with local utility companies to find out if any of those workers were in the area at the time.

Detectives have already exhausted every lead, and they’re now calling on the community for help.

None of the cameras in the area face the light pole, so right now police and community leaders are asking for any possible eyewitnesses to come forward.

“The kids that had to walk past and see this, this was what we call racial intimidation,” Rep. Ed Gainey said. “If you would have had some minorities, some African-Americans, that was working out here, I can guarantee you, you wouldn’t have seen a baby on light post strung with a noose.”

Local leaders and police say they are troubled by this act.

Serious charges are expected if the act was racially motivated.